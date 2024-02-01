Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: beetlejuice 2, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Jenna Ortega, michael keaton, tim burton

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Poster Promises That The Wait Is Almost Over

Beetlejuice 2 has its first teaser poster, and the long wait is coming to an end. Will they really call it Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?

Article Summary Beetlejuice 2, possibly titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, debuts its first teaser poster.

Tim Burton returns to direct, with Michael Keaton reprising his iconic role.

Stars Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega, with Ortega playing Ryder's daughter.

Jenna Ortega teases the use of practical effects over CGI for the sequel.

Beetlejuice 2, or after today Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has a new poster. The long-in-development sequel to the iconic 1988 Tim Burton film will be released in theaters on September 6th and is easily one of the fall's most anticipated films. It stars Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and, of course, Michael Keaton, back in the pinstripe suit. Burton is back in the directing chair. Other than that, we know absolutely nothing about this film other than people wanting to see it and that Ortega is playing Ryder's daughter, which is perfect casting, no notes. Peep the new poster below.

Is This Really Called Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?

Jenna Ortega said at one point on a red carpet that the film will follow in the original's footsteps and use more practical effects than CGI: "I don't know if I can say anything about Beetlejuice," Ortega explained. "All I can say is it's probably some of the most fun I've ever had on a set. Visually, so exciting. Everything was practical; I think we're not using much CGI or anything like that. It was very satisfying shooting on set because you got instant [satisfaction]. It looks cool; everyone did an incredible job; I felt so lucky to be there. It was insane. I can't wait for people to see that movie."

Look, I am old enough to remember all of the "Beetlejuice in Hawaii" sequel talk, so the fact that we are getting a sequel at all feels like a miracle. Nobody is more excited than my daughter, though, as she discovered the original on Halloween one year, and instantly became one of her favorite films. That her favorite, Jenna Ortega, is in this only served to solidify her excitement.

Beetlejuice 2, or Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will be released in theaters on September 6th.

