Insidious 5 Officially Titled Insidious: The Red Door The new Insidious film is titled The Red Door and we think we have to be a couple days away from a trailer.

Insidious returns to theaters this July; today, we found the official title. Insidious: The Red Door stars Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins, and Rose Byrne. Wilson will make his directorial debut with this film, working from a script by Halloween Kills writer Scott Teams from a story by the writer of the first two films, Leigh Whannell. The film will take place ten years after the second film, with Josh Lambert (Wilson) dropping his son Dalton (Simpkins) off at college. Those pesky demons that haunt him come back, though, as to be expected. Below, you can read what James Wan had to say to The Hollywood Reporter about Wilson stepping into the director's chair for this Insidious film.

Insidious Has Kept Up The Quality

"Well, we all love Patrick. I've done one or two films with that guy. (Laughs.) But I'm super excited for what Patrick's doing with Insidious. One of the things I love best about working with Patrick Wilson is that we don't actually talk about the movie that we are making on set. We geek out about all the movies that we loved growing up because Patrick and I are roughly of the same generation. We're just constantly geeking out about John Carpenter's Big Trouble in Little China and all these movies. Patrick reminds me a little bit of Leigh Whannell in that they are not just actors slash whatever; they are filmmakers as well. They're film buffs, and being film buffs, they look at acting from the point of view of what the final film will be like. And so that actually helps inform them as filmmakers. So I'm always very excited when people like Leigh Whannell and Patrick Wilson want to jump behind the camera."

I would expect that we get a trailer very soon for this since we don't even have a poster yet. My guess is next week so that they can throw it in front of Evil Dead Rise.