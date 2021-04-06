Emily VanCamp Addresses the Backlash Behind One Civil War Moment

Remember that pretty awkward kiss between Sharon Carter and Steve Rogers in Captain America: Civil War?

Chances are you know exactly what I'm referring to, considering the backlash that the brief moment sparked from fans of the MCU for making Steve and the relative of his "true love" Peggy Carter share a brief romantic moment in the Captain America film. Fans weren't pleased with the direction on the heels of Peggy's death, and it never really felt like something that we wanted to see, but there was even conversation at one point that there could have been a storyline that would have had the two together — so in the Multiverse of our own, there's a strange, yet possible Sharon and Steve pairing out there somewhere.

In a new interview with Variety, Emily VanCamp (who now plays Sharon in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) was asked about the response from fans about that choice for the film, to which she explained, "There was quite a bit of backlash about that. With Sharon, it was always trying to fit her in, and these movies are just too big, and it's completely understandable. To get to see who she's become over this long period of time and independent of Captain America as we know him is really interesting to me. The intrigue for me was to see who Sharon is now."

VanCamp goes on to add, "I mean, look; you have to laugh. Some of these storylines play, and some of them don't. But, you know, I thought that was an amazing film. It's just one of those things." When it comes to a world as expansive as the MCU, there are bound to be hits and misses, but what's important is that the lore of Marvel characters is able to expand and learn from those plot obstacles.

For example, the complete disregard of Steve and Sharon. That's growth!