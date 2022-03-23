Eraser: Reborn Trailer Is Here, On Blu-ray & Digital June 7th

Eraser: Reborn is a reboot of the 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger film starring Dominic Sherwood (Shadowhunters) as Mason Pollard, Jacky Lai (V-Wars) as Rina Kimura, McKinley Belcher III (Marriage Story) as Paul Whitlock, a mentor to Pollard, and Eddie Ramos (Animal Kingdom) as Sugar Jax, a local gangster. Arnold is nowhere to be found here; neither are his rail guns or the alligators from the classic trailer that, to this day, I still watch once a month. Just incredible. As far as Eraser: Reborn, the trailer for that is down below.

Eraser: Reborn Synopsis

"U.S. Marshal Mason Pollard specializes in "erasing" people – faking the deaths of high-risk witnesses. With the technological advances of the last 25 years, the game has upgraded, and it's just another day at the office when he's assigned to Rina Kimura, a crime boss' wife who's decided to turn state's evidence. As the two flee to Cape Town, South Africa, with a team of merciless assassins on their trail, Pollard discovers he's been set up. Double-crossed and fueled by adrenaline, he needs to be at the top of his game, or he'll be the one who's erased. Permanently. Eraser: Reborn is the next chapter to Eraser (1996), the Chuck Russell directed action thriller that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as a U.S. Marshall assigned to "erase" the identity of a witness he is assigned to protect. The film also starred Vanessa Williams, James Caan, and James Coburn, and grossed around $242 million in the worldwide box office."

"The film is directed by John Pogue (The Quiet Ones, Deep Blue Sea 3) and written by Michael Weiss (Jarhead 3: The Siege). Hunt Lowry (Donnie Darko) and Patty Reed (Pure Country Pure Heart) produce for Roserock Films. The creative team includes cinematographers Michael Swan and George Amos, production designer Franz Lewis, costume designer Neil McClean and casting by Harriet Greenspan in the US and Bonnie Rodini in South Africa."