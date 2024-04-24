Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: jerry seinfeld, larry david, seinfeld, Seinfeld Finale

Jerry Seinfeld Is Still "A Little Bit Bothered" By Finale Reactions

Jerry Seinfeld (Netflix's Frosted) is once again poking the bear about the backlash over the finale of his namesake show from the 90's.

Jerry Seinfeld has been in the news the last couple of weeks after appearing on the finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm, where, once again, he and Lary David made references to the finale of Seinfeld from 1998. For those that don't remember, or if you were too young to have watched (that makes me feel really old to type that), at the end of the nine-season sitcom, the four leads- Jerry, George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards) are sentenced to a year in prison basically for being assholes. Everyone watched it, 76 million people to be exact, and everyone hated it. For years, it has been derided as one of the worst finales to a TV show ever, especially for a show of its stature and regard.

Jerry Seinfeld Says He Has No Regrets But Is Full Of Regrets

In a new interview with GQ Hype, the Bee Movie star yet again brings up the finale and how he has no regrets but is "a little bit bothered" by it, which implies he has regrets:

"I don't believe in regret. I think it's arrogant to think you could have done something different. You couldn't. That's why you did what you did. But me and Jeff Schaffer and Larry were standing around, talking about TV finales, which we thought were great. I feel 'Mad Men' was the greatest. A lot of people like the Bob Newhart one. Mary Tyler Moore was okay. I think 'Mad Men' was the greatest final moment of a series I've ever seen. So satisfying. So funny. And they said that they had sat and watched the 'Seinfeld' finale, trying to figure out what went wrong. And it was obviously about the final scene, leaving them in the jail cell," Seinfeld shared. That said, he believes the classic sitcom ended the way that it needed to – to remain true to itself. "Looking back on it, I think they were great! I love them. First of all, you're not doing comedy without self-directed individuals. That's an essential element of comedy since Shakespeare and forever. You can't do comedy without selfish people. That's what people relate to."

I can't stand all of the finale talk about Seinfeld or anything else. Good or bad, it is hard to end something, and expectations are always so high for that finale that it is impossible to meet them. Seinfeld and the team on that show did their best to do an episode that stayed true to the spirit of their show, and people ate them alive for it. I wish they would stop asking them all about it, and I wish that they would just let it stay in the past. If you liked it, great! If you hated it, so did a lot of other people! Let's just stop talking about it, please.

That goes double for the Lost finale…

