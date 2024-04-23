Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: danielle harris, Iconic Events Releasing, stream

Stream: Terrifier 2 Team Sets Release Date For Next Horror Film

Iconic Events Releasing has set a date for Terrifier 2 crew's next horror film, Stream, which will hit theaters on August 21st.

Stream is the next big horror film from the team behind Terrifier 2, and it is set to hit theaters on August 21st via Iconic Events Releasing. The news was revealed by Deadline. The film is directed by Michael Levy, who starred in Terrifier 2 and serves as A.D. and producer. The cast is a who's who of horror royalty, including Tony Todd (Candyman), Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator / Would You Rather), Danielle Harris (Halloween 4, 5 / Hatchet 2), Tim Reid (Stephen King's IT / WKRP Cincinnati), Dee Wallace (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial / The Howling), Mark Holton (Leprechaun), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp / A Nun's Curse), Daniel Roebuck (The Fugitive / Final Destination), Dave Sheridan (Scary Movie / The Devil's Rejects), Terry Alexander (Day of the Dead / Night of the Living Dead II), David Howard Thornton (Terrifier / Terrifier 2), Charles Edwin Powell (Exorcist III/Screamers), Bob Adrian (The Conjuring 2), Sydney Malakeh (Cheer Camp Killer), Wesley Holloway (Terrifier 2), Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night), and Michael Leavy (Terrifier).

Stream Is A Horror All-Star Film

As the Keenan's try to bring their family closer together, they unwittingly enter themselves into a game of life or death. With four deranged killers patrolling the halls of their hotel and competing for the most creative kills, the odds are definitely stacked against them.

Here is the teaser trailer for the film.

Director Leavy said: "We are beyond thrilled to partner with Iconic Events Releasing again, but this time to bring an all-new and modern horror film to the big screen! Stream is set to hit theaters across the country on August 21st. We built a very good relationship with Iconic through Terrifier 2 and now with the upcoming Terrifier 3, so we are honored to keep this train rolling and continue to deliver fun and exciting horror movies to our incredible fanbase and beyond."

Look for much, much more on this one leading up to the release because this should be great. Iconic Events Releasing is also releasing Terrifier 3 later this year as well.

