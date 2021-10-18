Eternals: Another New TV Spot, A New HQ Image, and a BTS Image

Eternals has its worldwide premiere tonight, so there is a decent chance that anyone who gets to attend that premiere will probably have their social media reactions to the next Marvel movie up. The buzz for this one doesn't appear to be on the level of some previous movies, but that isn't really that surprising. The Eternals are extremely weird, and not even comic fans have heard of them in some cases. That might be why Marvel has kicked the marketing into high gear in the last couple of weeks; you can't rely on fans to boost the box office on this one. Today, Marvel dropped a new TV spot, along with a new high-quality image and new behind-the-scenes images.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Honor | Marvel Studios' Eternals (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ3T3rair-s&ab_channel=MarvelEntertainment)

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Eternals, directed by Academy Award Winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. It will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021.