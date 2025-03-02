Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world, film, liv tyler, Marvel Studios, mcu

Captain America: Brave New World Director Talks Liv Tyler's Return

The director of Captain America: Brave New World explains how he brought Liv Tyler back into the MCU for a key cameo.

Article Summary Julius Onah unveils fresh MCU twists and legacy nods in Captain America: Brave New World, blending past and future.

Liv Tyler returns as Betty Ross, igniting buzz with a pivotal cameo that revives classic Marvel roots.

A straightforward Zoom call forged her comeback, highlighting genuine connections and thematic resonance.

Captain America continues its epic evolution, interlinking iconic legacies with dynamic new plot twists.

It definitely came as a bit of a surprise to many when fans initially realized that Captain America: Brave New World was going to juggle several MCU plot points from the past while setting up for the future. Particularly, the emphasis on a few characters from The Incredible Hulk, which has become a fever-dream-esque memory that Marvel occasionally calls back to. For example, in the film, we get to see Thadeus Ross take on his biggest role (no pun intended), the return of Samuel Stearns, and even Hulk's former love interest Betty Ross, making this a Hulk-less reunion in more ways than one.

Now, Julius Onah, the director of Captain America: Brave New World, is revealing how he managed to get Betty Ross actor Liv Tyler back into the MCU after taking a step back from the industry.

Captain America: Brave New World Director on Recruiting Liv Tyler

Onah reveals to Collider, "[Tyler] had taken a bit of a step back from acting, focusing on other things in her life, and she's such an incredible human being. But I just went and did a Zoom and had a very honest conversation with her, like I did with every other actor who was going to become involved, as to emotionally and thematically what this movie was trying to accomplish and why I thought it would be worth their time and their talents. Luckily, she responded." He then adds, "It was right during the development process. I think I had the Zoom with her probably in early 2023 because it takes time to make a deal and prep and all that other stuff. So, it had to be well in advance so that if for some reason it wasn't going to work out, whether scheduling or whatnot, we would have the opportunity to make another choice or decision."

The Marvel Studios film Captain America: Brave New World is in theaters now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!