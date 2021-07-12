Evil Dead Returns To Theaters This October From Fathom Events

Evil Dead will burrow its way back into theaters. Fathom Events will team with Lionsgate to re-release the iconic horror classic this October to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film. Also attached to the screenings will be a new intro to the film by none other than franchise star Bruce Campbell. Tickets for the screenings will go on sale on August 13th, and you can go here to see a list of theaters participating in the October 7th screening, though in these times, keep in mind that things can change at the drop of a hat.

Evil Dead Re-Release Details

th anniversary. In addition to the movie that spawned a film, TV, and video game franchise, attendees will be treated to an exclusive introduction from Bruce Campbell, who portrayed the film's iconic lead character, Ashley "Ash" Williams. The seminal film spawned a multimedia franchise, including the upcoming feature installment "EVIL DEAD RISE." THE EVIL DEAD 40th Anniversary" comes to movie theaters nationwide on Thurs., Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. (local time). Tickets for "THE EVIL DEAD 40th Anniversary" are on sale Fri., Aug. 13 at "Fathom Events and Grindhouse Releasing are set to bring writer/director Sam Raimi's original 1981 horror classic, "THE EVIL DEAD," back to cinemas nationwide for its 40anniversary. In addition to the movie that spawned a film, TV, and video game franchise, attendees will be treated to an exclusive introduction from Bruce Campbell, who portrayed the film's iconic lead character, Ashley "Ash" Williams. The seminal film spawned a multimedia franchise, including the upcoming feature installment "EVIL DEAD RISE." THE EVIL DEAD 40Anniversary" comes to movie theaters nationwide on Thurs., Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. (local time). Tickets for "THE EVIL DEAD 40Anniversary" are on sale Fri., Aug. 13 at www.FathomEvents.com and through participating cinemas' box offices. For the most updated list of exhibiting movie theaters, visit the Fathom Events website. (Participating theaters are subject to change)."

It will be fun to go see the classic on the big screen again; it is always a good time, especially since there will be people who will be seeing it for the first time. And it is wild that it is 40 years old; it sure does not feel like it. Evil Dead has been a part of our lives for so long, I can think of no better way to celebrate than to watch it on the big screen one more time.