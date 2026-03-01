Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: evil dead, evil dead wrath, horror, Warner Bros

Evil Dead Wrath Officially Heads into Production Last Week

Warner Bros. announced that the next entry in the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead Wrath, is officially headed into production last week.

The Evil Dead series continues its momentum after the success of Evil Dead Rise and the upcoming Burn.

Francis Galluppi is set to write and direct Evil Dead Wrath, with plot details still under wraps.

New Line Cinema handles domestic distribution, signaling expanded plans for the Evil Dead universe.

Evil Dead has been around in one form or another since the original film hit in 1981, but the franchise's more recent revival gave it a real modern jolt. More specifically, Evil Dead Rise helped prove there was still a big audience for new stories in this world, landing strong reviews and solid commercial numbers across the board. So naturally, that kind of response made the current expansion feel like a genuine new chapter for the expansive genre series.

Now the next wave is moving even faster than expected. Warner Bros. confirmed on social media that Evil Dead Wrath began production last week, posting the line that the film had started its "bloody production." The update also feels important because it confirms the project is no longer just a development headline and is now actively in motion, while another Evil Dead movie is still waiting to be released this summer.

What We Know About Evil Dead Wrath (So Far)

As for what we know so far, Evil Dead Wrath is the next franchise installment after Evil Dead Burn, and Francis Galluppi is writing and directing. It's also been reported that the cast includes Charlotte Hope, Jessica McNamee, Zach Gilford, Josh Helman, Ella Newton, Elizabeth Cullen, and Ella Oliphant. We've also heard that Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert are producing the flick, with Bruce Campbell and Lee Cronin among the executive producers, and that New Line Cinema will distribute domestically through Warner Bros. Pictures. However, at this stage, the story approach is still being kept under wraps.

The other major project already on the way is Evil Dead Burn, which remains the immediate next release in the pipeline. Based on what we know so far, Sébastien Vaniček is directing a cast that includes Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, and Tandi Wright. Overall, the big takeaway is that Evil Dead is not just returning every few years anymore. It looks like the franchise is actively building a sustained run of new entries, with chapters like Burn on deck and Wrath already picking up enough traction to keep us invested in what comes next.

