Posted in: Apple, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: F1

F1 Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Spotlights Feeling Authentic Speed

Warner Bros. and Apple Studios has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for F1 which spotlight the technology used to capture the races.

Article Summary Warner Bros. and Apple Studios release a new F1 featurette showcasing innovative race filming technology.

Director Joseph Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick, aims to immerse viewers in Formula One races.

The film uses technology to simulate the authentic speed and experience of being inside F1 cars.

F1, starring Brad Pitt, is set to hit theaters and IMAX worldwide on June 27, 2025.

If you're into the technical level of movies, you're probably going to suddenly get really excited for F1 in a couple of minutes. If racing isn't your thing or the cast are people you like to follow, the technology they are using in this film is absolutely wild. Warner Bros. has shared a new behind-the-scenes video where director Joseph Kosinski reveals that they are taking everything they developed for Top Gun: Maverick and how that film made you feel like you were in a plane, made it even better, and put it inside Formula One racecars. Usually, when we talk about immersion, it seems like a buzzword that studios like to throw out, but in this case, it seems legitimate, and you might actually feel like you're inside one of these cars. It also might be one of those IMAX movies that makes you feel sick if you have a sensitive stomach, so maybe keep that in mind once June rolls around.

F1: Summary, Cast List, Release

From Apple Original Films and the filmmakers from Top Gun: Maverick comes F1®, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, famed Formula 1® driver Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner and Chad Oman.

The highly anticipated Formula 1® racing feature stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1®, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

F1® also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem. Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The film is executive produced by Daniel Lupi. Collaborating with Kosinski behind the scenes are his creative team, including director of photography Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, editor Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Julian Day, casting director Lucy Bevan and composer Hans Zimmer.

Apple Original Films Presents a Monolith Pictures / Jerry Bruckheimer / Plan B Entertainment / Dawn Apollo Films Production, A Film by Joseph Kosinski, F1®, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters and IMAX nationwide on June 27, 2025 and internationally beginning 25 June 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!