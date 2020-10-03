F9 Moves from Early April 2021 to Memorial Day

This is the right move for the family. Earlier today, another domino of 2020 fell as MGM made the decision to move No Time To Die from November 2020 to April 2021. That is probably the right move to make considering the budget that the movie needs to make up after two marketing campaigns. So No Time To Die has a lot of ground to cover when it comes to breaking even and splitting the market between them, and F9 was just asking for everyone to fail in the end. F9 was one of the first major blockbusters to get delayed a year during COVID-19 and has kept its April 2021 release date ever since. It seems that the announcement from MGM today made Universal decide to amend their plans and move the movie. As confirmed by Variety, F9 has sped away from the April 4, 2021 release to May 28, 2021.

Approximately a decade ago, in March, we all kind of side-eyed Universal for delaying F9 a full year right out of the gate. The irony that they are the ones who seemed to have a better handle on when theaters might be open again is a bit ironic now in a way that sort of makes this writer want to crawl into a corner and cry. The major releases of 2020 keep getting delayed, and there are fewer and fewer reasons for people to see a movie in 2020. When we said we should wash our hands of 2020 back in April, we meant conventions. It's a shame that it very much seems like we'll be washing our hands of everything in 2020 unless something drastic changes.