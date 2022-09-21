Fantastic Four: Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer To Write The Script

In December of 2020, Marvel hosted their digital investor day, and it was insanity with a ton of announcements. One of the big ones to come out was that they would be adapting the Fantastic Four in-house and bringing them to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We learned that Jon Watts would be directing, and the rumors around casting began. However, in April 2022, Watts stepped away from the project, citing a full schedule after directing the last three Spider-Man movies. Marvel did talk about Fantastic Four at San Diego Comic-Con, even releasing a shiny high-quality logo and giving them a release date of November 8, 2024, and it would be the movie that kicks off phase six. However, there was no announcement about a director. At the D23 Expo earlier this month, Kevin Feige confirmed that Matt Shakman would be directing but was very quick to point out that not much else had been confirmed about the movie at that time. Casting reveal rumors for Fantastic Four at D23 Expo were one of the more pervasive rumors. Today, another step in Marvel Studios getting their version of the First Family has made some headway; according to Deadline, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer have been tapped to write the script for the film.

Marvel has no comment on the announcement, but sources say Kaplan and Springer have been working on the film for longer than even Shakman. They are considered "up-and-comers" with several projects that recently got sold to some major studios, including Warner Bros. Discovery. While everyone is itching to find out who the casting for the Fantastic Four will be, Marvel is likely going to keep those cards close to the chest for at least a bit longer. Probably not until the next San Diego Comic-Con, but maybe the end of this year or the beginning of this year. Maybe a CinemaCon announcement? That takes place at the end of April in Las Vegas, and Disney usually has a decent showing.