Ben Affleck Reveals Scrapped Deathstroke Plans for Batman Film Actor and director Ben Affleck is dropping more details about Deathstroke's proposed role in his now-canceled Batman movie for Warner Bros.

Just a few years ago, we were gearing up for a Ben Affleck-led Batman film, where the actor and director was poised to take on the classic DC comics villain known as Deathstroke.

While the popular villain wasn't fully involved in any of the DC films that have actually been released yet (other than a brief cameo and re-cut role), there were certainly plans in place to make his eventual live-action debut something grand. But what exactly did that entail for the Deathstroke in a Batman film?

A Deadly, New 52-Inspired Deathstroke for Batman

When speaking to The Direct about his now-scrapped character plans for Deathstroke in a standalone Batman film, Affleck reveals, "There were a number of them that I was kind of exploring. And the plans were to make interesting, nuanced, complex characters, in particular to, the character you mentioned. I kind of feel like either you do – I'm just going to get into my own preference here – but either you do a kind of massive one villain that is so formidable you just can't imagine how your protagonist is going to be able to overcome it. Or you have to really sort of populate kind of, you know, Injustice – these big group villains – where you have to get all these different characters."

The actor and director goes on to elaborate, "So I was at the time really trying to hone in and focus on that character and get into depth and detail about it to make him seem as impressive as I felt there was the opportunity to do. That's the only detail I have for you. He's a great villain because—I just had an instinctive feeling that he would match up with him well. You know, I'm a big admirer of that character as well, especially in the New 52 the way that they did Deathstroke, and I thought that it could work."

With that in mind, do you think that a Batman vs. Deathstroke film would have been a worthwhile movie? At least we'll get to see him return in The Flash, right?