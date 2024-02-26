Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: messiah, dune: part two

Denis Villeneuve Will Not Rush Dune: Messiah

Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve might be working on the script for Dune Messiah, but he refuses to rush a potential third film.

Article Summary Villeneuve focuses on quality over haste for potential 'Dune Messiah'.

Despite no green light, high hopes hint at a 'Dune Messiah' script.

'Dune: Part Two' teases deviations from the book's future events.

Absence theorized to heighten anticipation for third 'Dune' film.

Dune: Part Two isn't even out yet, but that doesn't mean people aren't already on the edge of their seats for a third film. For those familiar with the book, Dune does end on a note that isn't exactly the kind of wrap-up that most people expect from big-scale Hollywood films these days. By the time the credits roll, people are going to be asking when the adaptation of Dune Messiah will be here. Even though the film hasn't been greenlit yet, considering the reviews and early ticket numbers, there is a very good chance that Denis Villeneuve could ask for anything he wanted, and Legendary and Warner Bros. Discovery would let him have it. He's said that he's working on the script for the third film but has also said plenty of times that we shouldn't expect it anytime soon. He reiterated this point in an interview with The Times that he won't be caving to studio pressure to put out the next film quickly

"There is absolutely a desire to have a third one, but I don't want to rush it," Villeneuve said. "The danger in Hollywood is that people get excited and only think about release dates, not quality."

There is a pretty significant time jump between the two books, but timeline is one of the places where Dune: Part Two differs from the boom considerably. So how Villeneuve decides to approach Dune: Messiah could be very different from the book people have read. Either way, the film will probably be greenlit without a release date sooner rather than later. There is something to be said about absence, after all.

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is slated for a March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!