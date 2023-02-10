Fast X Trailer Might Be The Most Action-Packed Yet. Watch It Here The full trailer for Fast X is here, revealing the details of what problems Jason Momoa's Dante has with Vin Diesel's Dom are.

Fast X is out this May, and it is promising that this is the start of the "end of the road". Rumors have been running crazy that the Fast franchise proper is going to end with the eleventh installment, and to help set that up, Fast X will up the ante somehow with som many crazy looking set pieces and so many family members that it will make your head spin. After a tease last night, the full trailer for the film was just released. You can see it below.

Fast X Official Synopsis

"The end of the road begins. Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began. Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever.

In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance."

Fast X, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, with Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno, directed by Louis Leterrier, hits theaters on May 19th.