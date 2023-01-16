Fast X: Leo Abelo Perry Joins The Cast As Dom Toretto's Son Cheaper By The Dozen star Leo Abelo Perry has reportedly joined the cast of Fast X as Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto's son, Brian.

The family of The Fast Saga is growing yet again. The son of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto has played a role in a couple of the films, but we have only seen him as a baby so far. However, it looks like Fast X we are getting an actual child for everyone to deal with. According to Variety, Leo Abelo Perry, who was in the recent Cheaper By The Dozen remake, has joined the cast of Fast X as Dom's son, Brian. We haven't seen a ton of kids in this series in terms of writing, so it's going to be interesting to see how they actually write this child. These movies are always a little silly, and the writing has always been a little over the top, say the least, so we can hope they won't go with the "insanely annoying little kid" trope that a recent film that just reached $2 billion at the worldwide box office did. The first trailer for Fast X is set to premiere next month.

Fast X had a bit of a bumpy road last year. The production got off the ground after COVID-19 delayed the 9th entry in the series, but mere days into the production, director Justin Lin walked away amid a flood of rumors that things were not going well. Nothing was confirmed, but it sounds like things were bad enough that Lin was willing to walk away from a very large payday; however, he is keeping his producer and writing credits. Universal brought on Louis Letterier to replace Lin. They were also rumored to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars a day that the production didn't have a director. These films are always massive, and Fast X is the second to last film in the franchise, with the eleventh one being the last. However, the fate of the eleventh is still a little up in the air. We don't know if Letterier will also work on that film since he was brought onto this one in the eleventh hour.

Fast X: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Cardi B, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron. It will be released on May 19, 2023.