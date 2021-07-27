Fear Street's Kiana Madeira Talks Mid-Credit Scene

Netflix's epic horror-event trilogy Fear Street became a major hit for the streaming service and a win for the young-skewing horror audience needing a change in content.

The film series covered everything from discovering one's sexuality to the bloody and brutal crimes of murderers, concluding on a mostly hopeful note for the film's duo of Deena and Sam. Pairings aside, the film did drop a mid-credit hint that the book sparking the madness of Shadyside was taken by an undisclosed person – only revealing a pair of hands grabbing it from the underground cave.

Fans instantly began to theorize about the identity of the person who stole the book, with most believing it had to be the survivor of 1978, Ziggy Berman. In a recent interview with Collider, Fear Street's leading lady Kiana Madeira opened up about the mid-credit scene theory connected to Ziggy, explaining, "I only started thinking about this after everyone was talking about it. Actually, when we finished filming, I was like, 'I don't know!' I didn't think about it. But, I've seen some people's theories, and I think the one that I'm on board with the most that I think would make the most sense is maybe Ziggy. Maybe [Gillian Jacobs] character. Maybe she still feels unfulfilled because her sister died, and she never really got her revenge for it. I don't know! I saw someone pose that theory, and I was like, maybe."

With the recent suggestion from Leigh Janiak that there are active hopes to keep the Fear Street films flourishing over at Netflix – having fans so intricately analyzing the possibilities for more usually implies good things for the future. Considering that the satanic connection to Shadyside is still (presumably) ready to kick off once more, who do you believe is responsible for taking the book as seen in the mid-credits?