Ferris Bueller Spinoff in Works from Cobra Kai Creators for Paramount

It shouldn't be to anyone's surprise that Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald will be taking on another beloved '80s IP with their success tackling on the Netflix sequel series from Sony's The Karate Kid franchise. This time it's a spinoff from Ferris Bueller's Day Off called Sam and Victor's Day Off, based on the unnamed valet characters introduced in the 1986 John Hughes film.

Sam and Victor's Day Off Production Details

Sam and Victor were initially played by Richard Edson and the late Larry "Flash" Jenkins in the film that saw Ferris (Matthew Broderick), Cameron (Alan Ruck), and Sloane (Mia Sara) skipping school to steal Cameron's father's red Ferrari. They leave the vehicle with the duo as they take the time to enjoy the greater Chicago area. Not to miss an opportunity, Sam and Victor go on a joyride of their own. Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald will produce the film with their head of development, Dina Hiller, executive producing. Also joining them are producer Paul Young (Key & Peele) from Make Good Content and writer Bill Posley (Cobra Kai), who will pen the screenplay. Posley's also worked on NBC's Kenan, the indie crime horror film Bitch Ass (2022), and FOX's Welcome to Flatch. There hasn't been a director announced.

Other Projects from Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald

Sam and Victor's Day Off will be the first spinoff from the late '80s teen comedy legend also responsible for titles like Pretty in Pink (1986), The Breakfast Club (1985), Weird Science (1985), Uncle Buck (1989), and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987). In addition to season five of Cobra Kai set to premiere in September 9th on Netflix, Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald, who are working under their production company Counterbalance, are also working on the action-comedy series Obliterated for the streamer, producing a feature adaptation of History Channel's Ancient Aliens with Legendary and Heald set to direct. They are also teaming up with Legendary to develop Gearbox's Duke Nukem to film. | Deadline Hollywood