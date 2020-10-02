Ferris Bueller's Day Off: Alan Ruck Reprises Role for LiftMaster Ad

LiftMaster, a company that specializes in smart garage door openers, enlisted Ferris Bueller's Day Off's (1986) Alan Ruck for a unique role reversal in their new ad. The actor isn't taking on the Ferris' role; rather, "Cameron" is now a father dissuading his son and his best friend, who look similar and bear some resemblance to the 1986 counterparts of the film, from even thinking about stealing the car. The scene starts as the two youths go into the garage. "My father spent three years restoring this car. It is his love, it is his passion," the kid in the red similar to Cameron's Gordie Howe Detroit Red Wings jersey says. "It is his fault he didn't lock the garage," his counterpart responds.

"Don't even think about it," Cameron interrupts the two's conversation from a LiftMaster that contains a video camera and speaker attached. "Been there, done that," he continues from his office, reflecting on the events of the film looking to the camera after interacting with his tablet with feed continuing as the familiar song "Oh Yeah" from Yello plays in the background like in the film. Cameron drives a 1966 Jaguar E-Type Roaster. In the 1986 John Hughes original, Ferris (Matthew Broderick) fakes an illness to skip school. To make the most of his day off, he convinces Cameron to steal his father's 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Syder to take on the joyride. The two "liberate" Sloane (Mia Sara) from school to go on their adventure through Chicago.

Ruck talked about the experience and how it would be difficult to remake Ferris in 2020. "Smart home technology wasn't available in 1985 when we made the movie, so if they remade Bueller today, the kids would have a lot of trouble circumventing LiftMaster's Secure View," said Ruck in the press release from LiftMaster. "When I stepped into the Frye Family garage that LiftMaster recreated from the movie, I had flashbacks! I think LiftMaster picked the perfect iconic garage scene to demonstrate how Secure View and smart access solutions can provide peace-of-mind for homeowners." Much like Ferris, Cameron and Sloane avoided their adolescent responsibilities, it might not be such a bad idea to see how they would "escape" their adult ones in 2020. Broderick did film a Super Bowl commercial in 2012 for Honda to give audiences a glimpse of what that could be like. You can check out the ads below.