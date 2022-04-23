Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: TV Spots and Featurette

The marketing for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues to chug along as the release date gets a little closer. As we've said in previous posts, while it looks like Marvel is going out of their way to try and keep spoilers off of the internet by not screening the movie for anyone until the beginning of May, there is still a chance that leaks are out there. If you want to stay spoiler-free, it might be a good idea to mute some keywords just to be safe. We have some new TV spots that have some new footage in them, we have a new poster with a nice multiarmed Doctor Strange front and center, and we have a new behind-the-scenes featurette featuring some more interviews with the always legendary Sam Raimi. It's interesting to hear from Kevin Feige that this sequel was always going to lean into the horror genre more, which makes sense considering they initially brought back Scott Derrickson and then decided to hire Raimi to direct this movie.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.