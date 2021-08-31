James Gunn Reveals Another Possible Survivor From The Suicide Squad

There might have been a hefty amount of deaths in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, but the director is now insinuating that one character might have been assumed dead all along.

If you've already seen The Suicide Squad, you know that the film's introduction acts as fun misdirect, nearly wiping out the entire team introduced in the first few minutes. The Suicide Squad then introduces the real team (plus an added bonus of survivor Harley Quinn), and even this variation is touched by death at the end of the DC film.

During a recent watch party for The Suicide Squad, the director live-tweeted the film and offered up a detail some fans had picked up on immediately about the fate of a certain assumed-to-be deceased member. Gunn tweets, "Important to note if you look at the life signals in the Comms hub TDK isn't dead." Nathan Fillion plays TDK (The Detachable Kid), and in the comics, is known by the very literal description of his abilities, Arm-Fall-Off-Boy. TDK is believed to be dead after the initial onslaught introduction, but there's no official confirmation, as Gunn points out. Fillion shared this sentiment also addressed Gunn's suggestion, writing, "I noticed that very loudly when I saw this in the theater. Apologies again for the disturbance."

During the watch party, Gunn was also asked about returning characters for the upcoming Peacemaker series slated for HBO Max, adding, "Peacemaker, Emilia Harcourt, John Economos and, well, heck maybe one more." With the reveal that TDK is still active and the wonderful reveal that Weasel isn't actually dead, perhaps we could be seeing one of them return as this unnamed character in Peacemaker (also created by Gunn).

Are you happy with Gunn's reveal that TDK managed to escape death after all? Let us know your thoughts on Fillion's TDK in the comments below.