Final Destination 7 May Hire Night Call Director Michiel Blanchart

New Line is setting up the seventh film in the Final Destination franchise after the success of Bloodlines, and they may have a director.

Article Summary Final Destination 7 is fast-tracked after Bloodlines became the franchise’s biggest box office hit yet.

Belgian director Michiel Blanchart, known for Night Call, is in talks to direct the seventh installment.

Bloodlines shattered records, grossing $315 million worldwide and reviving the Final Destination series.

The new script comes from Lori Evans Taylor, co-writer of Bloodlines alongside Gary Busick.

Final Destination 7 is on a fast development track following the success of Bloodlines earlier this year, and New Line may already have the director lined up. Belgian director Michiel Blanchart (Night Call) is in talks to helm the next installment of the franchise, which has now grossed over $1 billion at the box office. Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle, and Toby Emmerich are producing, with Warren Zide serving as executive producer. The script is by Lori Evans Taylor, who co-wrote Bloodlines with Gary Busick. That film is the most successful Final Destination film, having grossed a stunning $315 million worldwide. Also, it was really good. Deadline ran with the news.

Final Destination Has Been Resurrected

"The newest chapter in New Line Cinema's bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death's twisted sense of justice—"Final Destination Bloodlines." Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. "Final Destination Bloodlines" stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, with Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd."

I was just as shocked as anyone that Bloodlines was as good as it was, though I worry that it was a case of the right team at the right time just all gelling together and making something special. Out of the six existing movies, really only the first one and that one are any good, if we are being honest. Final Destination becoming a healthy franchise again was not on my bingo card this year, but here we are, and after watching most of what this year has had to offer, it might just stand as the best horror film of 2025—wild times.

More on Final Destination 7 as we learn it.

