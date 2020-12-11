Disney Announces a Rescue Rangers Movie, Enchanted Sequel, and More

The Disney Investor Day moved at breakneck speed. On the live-action movie side of things, we got some very minor updates on projects that we mostly already knew were on the way. That's why all of this is going into one post, so we don't have a million little posts coming out with casting confirmations and things we more or less already knew. Hocus Pocus 2 is in development, and we know that Adam Shankman is directing.

Coming exclusively to @DisneyPlus is Hocus Pocus 2, the spooky sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic! @AdamMShankman is set to direct. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

It was announced that they are doing a new version of Three Men and a Baby, and Zac Efron will be starring.

Get ready for a modern take on the hilarious '80s comedy Three Men and a Baby starring @ZacEfron! This is slated for a 2022 release on @DisneyPlus. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

We're getting a new version of Diary of a Whimpy Kid that is going to be animated. We got a brief look at the animation during the presentation, and it very much looks like the cover art from the books brought to life, which absolutely a great choice. It will make the movie very unique in terms of style.

The live-action film franchise Diary of a Wimpy Kid comes to @DisneyPlus in 2021 as an all-new animated film! — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

We're getting a new Ice Age movie called The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, and Simon Pegg is set to return.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is the next installment in 20th Century Studios' Ice Age franchise. It stars three favorite characters: prankster possum brothers Crash and Eddie, and swashbuckling weasel Buck voiced by @simonpegg. Coming to @DisneyPlus in early 2022. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

They are bringing back the Night of the Museum series that will be animated. It'll be interesting to see how they deal with the unfortunate death of Robin Williams in the series. Director Shawn Levy is returning.

Did you hear that? 🔦 Night at the Museum is coming to @DisneyPlus with a new twist: this time it's animated! @ShawnLevyDirect, director of the film trilogy, is producing. The exhibit opens on @DisneyPlus in 2021. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Barry Jenkins is going to direct a prequel to The Lion King, which we already knew, but it's still awesome to see.

A prequel to the live-action The Lion King is in development from @BarryJenkins, director of the Oscar-winning film Moonlight. @HansZimmer, @Pharrell Williams, and @NicholasBritell will provide the music. 🦁 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

We heard more about the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, along with showing off the entire cast. We also got the official logo for the new movie and confirmation that we're going to get new music.

Meet the cast of Disney's The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, @Awkwafina, @DaveedDiggs, @JacobTremblay, @MelissaMcCarthy & Javier Bardem. Directed by Rob Marshall, featuring music from the animated original & new music by @AlMenken & @Lin_Manuel Miranda. pic.twitter.com/lXp0p2mVrE — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Something that we didn't know is that we're getting a new Chip N' Dale: Rescue Dangers and will star the amazing John Mulaney and Andy Samberg and will be directed by Akiva Schaffer coming to Disney+. It's sounding like it's going to be a Roger-Rabbit style of hybrid live-action and animation, which is a fascinating choice. There is a whole generation who love the Rescue Rangers, so it's going to be really interesting to see if they manage to pull this one off.

Chip and Dale are back in a hybrid live-action-animated feature directed by Akiva Schaffer and starring John @Mulaney N' Andy Samberg. Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers, an Original Movie, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/4YGzYbBNBd — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

We knew most of this already, but it's always nice to get confirmation; everyone's favorite Uncle Tom Hanks will be playing Geppetto in a Robert Zemeckis directed version of Pinocchio. Here's an announcement video during the presentation, and we got a look at the official logo for the movie as well.

One of Disney's all-time classics is coming to #DisneyPlus with the new live-action retelling of Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks and directed by Robert Zemeckis. ✨ pic.twitter.com/44bHbFRhMe — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 11, 2020

Another movie that we more or less knew about was Peter Pan & Wendy with such casting confirmation as Jude Law as Captain Hook and Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell. They also shared an announcement video for this one as well along with the official logo. David Lowery directed the Pete's Dragon remake a couple of years ago, which is probably one of the most underrated Disney remakes that have come out yet. If you haven't watched that one, you need to check it out.

Peter Pan & Wendy will be flying to #DisneyPlus. David Lowery directs an amazing cast including @YaraShahidi in the role of Tinker Bell and Jude Law as Captain Hook. 🧚🪝 pic.twitter.com/U8tWoxxSOk — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 11, 2020

Any Enchanted fans in the house? In terms of underrated classics, this one might be at the top of the list. Have no fear, though; that rumored sequel is finally happening. Disney announced that Amy Adams is returning for Disenchanted.

Disenchanted, a sequel to the hit film Enchanted, will stream exclusively on @DisneyPlus. Amy Adams returns for more fantastical fun as Giselle! 👑 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

And for the last piece of news, fans of the Sister Act movies will be happy to hear that they are working on a third movie. Whoopie Goldberg is returning, Tyler Perry is producing, and that one will also premiere on Disney+.

Sister Act 3 is in development! 🎤 @WhoopiGoldberg returns to star and produce, with @TylerPerry as producer as well. Sister Act 3 will premiere on @DisneyPlus. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

And that was just some of the stuff that happened over the course of the call. Keep an eye on Bleeding Cool as we continue to go over the approximately ten billion and a half reveals that occurred during that live stream.