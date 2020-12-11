Disney Announces a Rescue Rangers Movie, Enchanted Sequel, and More

The Disney Investor Day moved at breakneck speed. On the live-action movie side of things, we got some very minor updates on projects that we mostly already knew were on the way. That's why all of this is going into one post, so we don't have a million little posts coming out with casting confirmations and things we more or less already knew. Hocus Pocus 2 is in development, and we know that Adam Shankman is directing.

It was announced that they are doing a new version of Three Men and a Baby, and Zac Efron will be starring.

We're getting a new version of Diary of a Whimpy Kid that is going to be animated. We got a brief look at the animation during the presentation, and it very much looks like the cover art from the books brought to life, which absolutely a great choice. It will make the movie very unique in terms of style.

We're getting a new Ice Age movie called The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, and Simon Pegg is set to return.

They are bringing back the Night of the Museum series that will be animated. It'll be interesting to see how they deal with the unfortunate death of Robin Williams in the series. Director Shawn Levy is returning.

Barry Jenkins is going to direct a prequel to The Lion King, which we already knew, but it's still awesome to see.

We heard more about the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, along with showing off the entire cast. We also got the official logo for the new movie and confirmation that we're going to get new music.

Something that we didn't know is that we're getting a new Chip N' Dale: Rescue Dangers and will star the amazing John Mulaney and Andy Samberg and will be directed by Akiva Schaffer coming to Disney+. It's sounding like it's going to be a Roger-Rabbit style of hybrid live-action and animation, which is a fascinating choice. There is a whole generation who love the Rescue Rangers, so it's going to be really interesting to see if they manage to pull this one off.

We knew most of this already, but it's always nice to get confirmation; everyone's favorite Uncle Tom Hanks will be playing Geppetto in a Robert Zemeckis directed version of Pinocchio. Here's an announcement video during the presentation, and we got a look at the official logo for the movie as well.

Another movie that we more or less knew about was Peter Pan & Wendy with such casting confirmation as Jude Law as Captain Hook and Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell. They also shared an announcement video for this one as well along with the official logo. David Lowery directed the Pete's Dragon remake a couple of years ago, which is probably one of the most underrated Disney remakes that have come out yet. If you haven't watched that one, you need to check it out.

Any Enchanted fans in the house? In terms of underrated classics, this one might be at the top of the list. Have no fear, though; that rumored sequel is finally happening. Disney announced that Amy Adams is returning for Disenchanted.

And for the last piece of news, fans of the Sister Act movies will be happy to hear that they are working on a third movie. Whoopie Goldberg is returning, Tyler Perry is producing, and that one will also premiere on Disney+.

And that was just some of the stuff that happened over the course of the call. Keep an eye on Bleeding Cool as we continue to go over the approximately ten billion and a half reveals that occurred during that live stream.

