28 Years Later Sequel Will Be Released In January 2026

The sequel to 28 Years Later, reportedly titled The Bone Temple, will be released in January 2026. 28 Years Later will be released in June 2025.

28 Years Later is a movie that truly went from 0 to 100 in about two seconds because the film got announced and before the end of the same year, not only was it done filming, but we got the official trailer as well, and the announcement that the second film had been shot as well. We're still learning the bare-bones information about the first film, which will be released in June 2025, but you won't have to wait long for the next movie. According to Variety, the next film, which is titled The Bone Temple, will be released on January 16, 2026. The second film in a new trilogy will be directed by Nia DaCosta from a screenplay by Alex Garland with Danny Boyle, Alex Garland, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, and Bernard Bellew producing, and Cillian Murphy is executive producing. It's unclear which cast members, if any, from 28 Years Later will be returning for The Bone Temple. Recently, it was announced that 28 Days Later would be up for digital release for the first time in years, but there still isn't a physical release available for purchase. That film is a great example of how even something recent could be lost if not preserved properly. Sony is probably waiting for some special edition box set when 28 Years Later comes out this summer and honestly? It's probably going to work; we'll probably buy it.

28 Years Later: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. It will be released on June 20, 2025.

