First Trailer and Poster for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

There are a lot of conflicting opinions about the Resident Evil movie series that was released over the course of about fifteen years. Between 2002 and 2017, we got six movies that only seemed to get more ridiculous and further away from the source material as they went, even though they started nowhere near the source material to begin with. However, they also grossed $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office, so despite what fans and critics might think of them, it is probably the best video game to movie adaptation we've gotten so far. The third one wasn't bad. In just a few short years, the series is back with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Fans were promised that this was the movie that was going to respect the source material. Despite the fact that the movie comes out in just about six weeks, we only got our first look images not long ago, and today they dropped the first trailer and poster.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY – Official Trailer (HD) | In Theaters Nov 24 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4q6UGCyHZCI&ab_channel=SonyPicturesEntertainment)

Is Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City going to be any good? Who knows? There is some promising talent in the cast and the setting looks to be drawing direct inspiration from the games. That shot of them walking into the Spencer Mansion is pretty freaking accurate. In the end, we'll have to see if some genuine atmosphere could make up for what looks to be slightly dodgy CGI.

"Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night."

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, directed by Johannes Roberts, stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia with Donal Logue, and Neal McDonough. It will be released on November 24th.