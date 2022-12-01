First Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer And Poster Are Here

Since 2007, there have been Transformers movies running around the box office in live-action. Some have enjoyed the films, and there must be some sort of fanbase because they have made nearly $5 billion at the box office across six films. However, there have been detractors, and the people have only been getting louder as the movies have gone on. It looked like the course correction in 2018 with Bumblebee was going to work since that was the first time a Transformers movie was critically well-liked, but apparently, there is no justice in the world, and the movie didn't do well at the box office. Because this is the film industry, the only response to a film not doing well is that people didn't like it; there isn't any other reason, even though the late 2018 box office was packed tight with very little room for anyone aside from a few to make an impact. Because of that, none of the plot points from Bumblebee looked like they would be expanded on, and the series has been on hiatus ever since. Today, we finally got our first look at Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which is set to come out next summer, and it looks…exactly like the other films, for better and for worse.

This is only the first teaser for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and director Steven Caple Jr. could really turn this thing around, but aside from improved robot design, everything about this movie right down to the unfortunate high-pitched male scream that is probably supposed to be funny screams pre-Bumblebee Transformers.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: Cast List: Summary, Release Date

Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres on June 24, 2022.