Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos

Focus Dates Bugonia From Director Yorgos Lanthimos For Fall 2024

Focus Features has confirmed that Yorgos Lanthimos's next film, Bugonia, will be released in theaters this October.

Article Summary Yorgos Lanthimos's new film Bugonia lands a fall 2024 theatrical release from Focus Features.

Special limited engagement begins October 24, with a wide release set for October 31 nationwide.

Emma Stone continues her acclaimed collaboration with Lanthimos in this highly anticipated project.

Bugonia targets awards season, debuting at select venues in New York and Los Angeles before expanding.

Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos have been on a roll for the last couple of years. While one could argue that all of the films they make together don't entirely work, they aren't boring and uninteresting, and that's for sure. If you're going to fall apart, at least be interesting while you do it. And while people make all sorts of noises about directors working with the same people over and over again, if you collaborate well with someone, why wouldn't you want to continue to work with them? Focus Features is the latest studio set up to distribute a film from Lanthimos. They spoke about it briefly during CinemaCon, but so far, the details have been pretty scarce overall. We still don't know that much about Bugonia, but no one should be surprised it has snagged a fall release date.

According to a press release sent out by the studio, Bugonia will be released for a special limited engagement on October 24th, ahead of a wide expansion on October 31st. The weeklong cinematic event will feature screenings of the film, which was shot in VistaVision, at select locations in New York and Los Angeles. This sort of limited release and then going into a wide release is extremely common for movies looking to make some waves during the awards season. They also released some cast and some story details.

Bugonia stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone. Lanthimos directs from a screenplay by Will Tracy whose recent credits include The Menu and Succession. Lanthimos is an internationally renowned, five-time Academy Award®-nominated director, producer, and screenwriter known for such visionary films as Poor Things, The Favourite, and The Lobster.

Bugonia sees two conspiracy-obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced she is an alien intent on destroying Planet Earth. The film is produced by Element Pictures' Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe; Yorgos Lanthimos via Pith; Emma Stone via Fruit Tree; Square Peg's Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen; and CJ ENM's Miky Lee and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!