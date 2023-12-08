Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: Focus Features, the bikeriders

Focus Features Dates The Bikeriders For June 21st

Focus Features picked up the distribution rights for The Bikeriders last month, and today it dated the film for June 21, 2024.

After a bumpy ride this year, The Bikeriders is finally settling into its new home at Focus Features. The film made its debut this summer at the Telluride Film Festival with pretty good reviews overall. However, due to the ongoing strikes, the film was pulled from its early December release date. That made some sense; while the film has big names attached to it, it needs a push from its impressive cast doing the rounds to make the people who are not terminally online know that it is coming out. However, people were confused when the strikes ended, and the film didn't get back on the release schedule. There were rumors that Disney and 20th Century Studios had dumped the film, but it turned out New Regency was the one who wanted to shop for a new home. Last month, we found out that the new home for this film would be Focus Features, which seems like a good fit for it. Today, Focus sent a press release announcing that it dated The Bikeriders for June 21, 2024. Focus will be handling domestic distribution, with Universal handling international.

The Bikeriders, starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, and Norman Reedus, follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group's unique way of life. It is directed and written by Jeff Nichols, with Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones producing through Tri-State, the company they share with Nichols alongside New Regency. Fred Berger is executive producing.

June has some competition for The Bikeriders, but not nearly as much as expected. Ballerina, the John Wick spin-off film, is coming out on June 6th, Bad Boys 4 and Inside Out 2 are coming out on June 14th, and A Quiet Place: Day One will be released on June 28th. The nice thing about all of those movies is there isn't much crossover when it comes to the audience that would likely seek out something like The Bikeriders, so it could stand a chance of doing well.

