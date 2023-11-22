Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: Focus Features, the bikeriders

The Bikeriders Finds A New Home At Focus Features

The Bikeriders, which was removed from the theatrical release schedule due to the strikes, has found a new home at Focus Features.

Article Summary The Bikeriders joins Focus Features after leaving 20th Century's slate.

Removed from the schedule amid strikes, it's now slated for domestic and international release.

Statements from Focus and New Regency express excitement for the collaboration.

Jeff Nichols directs a star-studded cast in this 1960s motorcycle club drama.

Yesterday, word came down that New Regency was hitting the streets and trying to find a new home for The Bikeriders. The film, which initially had a December 1st release date via 20th Century, made its debut back in August at the Telluride Film Festival. However, the film was pulled from the release schedule due to the ongoing strikes and then, once the strikes appeared to be ending, wasn't put back on the schedule. The story going around town was that Disney dumped the film, but that doesn't appear to be the case, according to a new report from Deadline. It sounds like New Regency wanted the film pulled back, and perhaps they couldn't find a new release date with 20th Century that made both parties happy, so they started to look elsewhere.

Focus Features has swept in and picked up The Bikeriders for domestic distribution, with Universal handling the international distribution. This film seems right up the alley of Focus, who likes to straddle the line between being mainstream while also picking up more indie or arthouse films that could have mainstream appeal. The reports are saying that the film will get a theatrical release date next year, and two statements were released:

Focus Features Chairman Peter Kujawski tells Deadline, "We are delighted to add such a riveting project to next year's strong slate of films. We look forward to once again working alongside New Regency and reuniting with the multi-talented Jeff Nichols on another one of his visionary projects. This film exemplifies our commitment to collaborate with the industry's best filmmakers and production partners, and we can't wait to build upon its early success to draw audiences into this poignant film bolstered by powerful performances from an incredible cast."

Yariv Milchan, Chairman and CEO of New Regency, says, "We are excited to team up again with our Focus Features partners and look forward to another successful collaboration. And we couldn't be prouder of The Bikeriders, Jeff Nichols, and all the talent he has brought together to create this truly exceptional film."

The Bikeriders: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

From writer-director Jeff Nichols (Loving, Midnight Special, Mud) and New Regency, The Bikeriders is a furious drama following the rise of a fictional 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members, starring Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, The Last Duel), Austin Butler (Elvis) and Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road, The Revenant).

Inspired by Danny Lyon's iconic book of photography, The Bikeriders immerses you in the look, feel, and sounds of the bare-knuckled, grease-covered subculture of '60s motorcycle riders. Kathy (Comer), a strong-willed member of the Vandals who's married to a wild, reckless bikerider named Benny (Butler), recounts the Vandals' evolution over the course of a decade, beginning as a local club of outsiders united by good times, rumbling bikes, and respect for their strong, steady leader Johnny (Hardy). Over the years, Kathy tries her best to navigate her husband's untamed nature and his allegiance to Johnny, with whom she feels she must compete for Benny's attention. As life in the Vandals gets more dangerous, and the club threatens to become a more sinister gang, Kathy, Benny, and Johnny are forced to make choices about their loyalty to the club and to each other.

The cast, most of whom did their own riding on an array of period-correct bikes, also includes Michael Shannon (Bullet Train), Mike Faist (West Side Story), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), and Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead). Sarah Green, p.g.a., Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan are the producers. Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Sam Hanson, David Kern, and Fred Berger are the executive producers.

