Former Quiet Place Prequel Director Discusses His Exit

The first director of A Quiet Place: Day One opens up about his choice to depart from the popular horror franchise by Paramount Pictures.

Article Summary Jeff Nichols reveals reasons for leaving A Quiet Place prequel.

John Krasinski's vision of family and sacrifice resonated with Nichols.

Nichols felt the prequel would never truly be his own film.

A Quiet Place: Day One film hits theaters with new director Michael Sarnoski.

The popular horror franchise titled A Quiet Place has covered a lot of ground since its release in 2018, having dropped an official sequel, an upcoming third film slated for 2025, and the prequel film A Quite Place: Day One, which this weekend. And even though the film is sure to be a hit with audiences due to its reliable monster-movie qualities, the filmmaker who was initially tapped for the project is now opening up about why he chose to step away from the Paramount Pictures project.

Original Director of A Quite Place: Day One on His Departure from the Film

While speaking to The Wrap, filmmaker Jeff Nichols unpacked his exit from the franchise, telling the publication, "[John Krasinski] was a fan of my films and was asking me if I wanted to make this prequel. At the time, the calculus was, well, those movies are pretty good. And I liked what they said about sacrifice and family. It felt thematically in line with some of the stuff I had made. I hatched an idea of how to approach it in a way that I felt comfortable with, that he seemed to like." He then adds, "It's hard to say this without sounding pretentious, but I've made enough films at this point in my career that if I do this, it's going to become my film. And the truth is Quiet Place, those are his films. [It's] not about ego, it's about process. At some point, you realize it's never going to be my film. It's better if I just step away and let some other people do that."

A Quiet Place: Day One, directed by Michael Sarnoski, stars Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou. The film is currently in theaters.

Will you be checking out the prequel flick to Krasinski's beloved horror property?

