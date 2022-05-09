Avatar: The Way of Water First Teaser Trailer, Poster Released

Avatar: The Way of Water marketing is now underway in earnest, and we've already had a lot to say about this trailer on BC. Kaitlyn saw it at CinemaCon and told us about it, and Rich saw it in a special showing last week and talked about it as well. And, of course, it's showing before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters too. But now the rest of us can see it, as 20th Century Studios has released it today well ahead of when it was expected, along with the first poster for the film, which will hit theaters December 16, 2022.

As Kaitlyn noted with the release of the official Avatar: The Way of Water logo lasts week, "We saw this trailer during CinemaCon last week, and while we have a lot to say about Avatar, the trailer for this sequel was very pretty to look at, and the 3D was awesome. However, visuals have never been the issue when it comes to this franchise, and it's going to be interesting to see if Avatar: The Way of Water, should it have a lacking story like the first one, can sustain on just being pretty."

Summary: Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, AVATAR 2 begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

Avatar 2, directed by James Cameron, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones. It will be released on December 16, 2022.