28 Years Later Has Major Presence At CinemaCon 2025

The highly anticipated horror sequel 28 Years Later has a huge presence at CinemaCon 2025. Do you think we see new footage this week?

Esteemed director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland reunite to advance the iconic horror legacy.

New clues hint at intense sequences and eerie survival in a chilling world overrun by infection.

Fresh trailers and rare footage may debut this week for the highly anticipated sequel.

28 Years Later is the highly anticipated new sequel set in the film universe created by Danny Boyle with 28 Days Later. This third film, which follows the first sequel, 28 Weeks Later, is again directed by Boyle from a script by Alex Garland. It stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes. The original star of the first film, Cillian Murphy, is producing. At CinemaCon 2025, the horror film has taken over Caesars Palace, with a new poster on display and a massive floor covering that welcomes you to the escalators. June cannot come soon enough for horror fans as far as this film is concerned. Many thought 28 Years Later would remain a pipe dream, but here it is. Another sequel is planned as well.

28 Years Later Aims To Be The Top Horror Film Of 2025

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later will hit theaters on June 20. Be sure to keep your eyes locked to BC all week long, as we will have full coverage of every panel, presentation, trailer, reaction to footage, and more straight from Las Vegas and CinemaCon 2025. Will they show footage from the film during Sony's presentation? Might they show the whole film? I would guess a new trailer will debut for sure.

