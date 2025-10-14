Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: frankenstein, guillermo de toro

Frankenstein: Netflix Released 5 New Character Posters

Netflix has released five new character posters for Frankenstein, which will be available in select theaters on October 17 and on Netflix on November 7.

Article Summary Netflix has unveiled five new character posters for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein adaptation.

The film premiered at Venice International Film Festival to mostly positive critical reception in August.

Frankenstein begins its limited theatrical run on October 17 before streaming on Netflix in November.

Netflix is positioning Frankenstein as a major contender among its fall releases for awards consideration.

Frankenstein made its debut at the Venice International Film Festival at the end of August to mostly positive reviews. This is considered one of the "big ones" for Netflix when it comes to its upcoming fall slate, so there is a decent chance we'll see this film get a FYC campaign. The Netflix release is still a little way off, but the limited theatrical release is this weekend. If you want to see this movie in theaters, check to see if it's playing anywhere near you. Director and writer Guillermo del Toro is one of the best directors and writers working right now, and it's been such a shame that so much of his latest work hasn't gotten the full theatrical runs it deserves. Then again, Netflix seems keen to keep writing del Toro checks to do what he wants, including funding this project, which is, infamously, a passion project del Toro has wanted to make for years. Netflix released five new character posters for the film, and they are, unfortunately, kind of ugly. That lightning effect looks like something I used when making terrible digital art on Photoshop 8.0 two decades ago. It's such a stark difference compared to those first two posters, which were beautiful.

Frankenstein: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley's classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

Frankenstein, written and directed by Guillermo del Toro, stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Convery, with Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz. It will be released in select theaters on October 17, 2025, and stream on Netflix on November 7, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!