Frankenstein Teaser Key Art, Theatrical, And Streaming Dates Released

Netflix officially announced the theatrical and streaming release dates for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, plus two teaser key art pieces.

Oscar Isaac stars as Victor Frankenstein, with Jacob Elordi playing the Monster in the gothic retelling.

Two new teaser key art images debut alongside the release date announcement for Frankenstein.

Frankenstein hits select theaters October 17, 2025, then streams globally on Netflix November 7, 2025.

Several big films are being released on Netflix by some big-name directors, including the new Frankenstein adaptation by director Guillermo del Toro. Frankenstein has reportedly been a passion project for Del Toro for years, and in 2023, it finally got off the ground at Netflix. The cast began to fill out and included some impressive names such as Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Jacob Elordi, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Jacob Elordi, Christoph Waltz, and Felix Kammerer. Isaac will be Victor Frankenstein, and Elordi, who took over the role from Andrew Garfield, will play the Monster. Del Toro is writing, directing, and producing alongside J. Miles Dale, with whom he worked as a producer on Cabinet of Curiosities. The first teaser trailer dropped in late May, but we hadn't heard anything in terms of a release date.

That changed today; this movie will be here before we know it. Frankenstein will be released in select theaters on October 17, 2025, and stream on Netflix on November 7, 2025. The limited theatrical release is pretty common these days, but if the release of KPop Demon Hunters is anything to go by, you might not find an audience until you hit Netflix, and people would have missed out on the chance to see the film on the big screen. Fortunately, names like del Toro's and Rian Johnson for Wake Up Dead Man carry a decent amount of weight, so maybe it'll be different compared to KPop Demon Hunters. Along with the confirmed theatrical and streaming dates, we also got two teaser key art pieces released. Two sets of good character posters in as many days? We love to see it.

Frankenstein: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley's classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

Frankenstein, written and directed by Guillermo del Toro, stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Convery, with Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz. It will be released in select theaters on October 17, 2025, and stream on Netflix on November 7, 2025.

