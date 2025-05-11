Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Freakier Friday

Freakier Friday Wishes You A Happy Mother's Day

Disney and Freakier Friday wish Moms a Happy Mother's Day in a cute video released today. The film will be released in theaters on August 8th.

It's Mother's Day today, and there are so many different ways you can celebrate, whether that is celebrating your own mother, your mother-in-law, or the mother of your children. From what social media tells this childless woman, the main thing younger moms would like is some peace and quiet, maybe a break from everything, which is fair. Disney seems to know their target audience when it comes to Freakier Friday because not only are they offering a short mental break for moms in this little video they posted today, but it's a break that features star Chad Michael Murray being eye candy for all of us to respectively objectify. We thank you for your service, Mr. Murray. Freakier Friday isn't coming out until August and feels a bit more like a wildcard in terms of box office appeal. Since we all know internet comments and demands do not always equal ticket sales, we've seen stranger things happen.

Freakier Friday: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Freakier Friday, a sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, will be released in theaters nationwide on August 8, 2025. In the film, Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice. Freakier Friday is directed by Nisha Ganatra and based on the book Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers. The film, which also stars Julia Bu@ers, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, and Mark Harmon, is produced by Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers.

Freakier Friday will be released on August 8, 2025, in theaters nationwide.

