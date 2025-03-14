Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Freakier Friday, freaky friday 2

Freakier Friday: Teaser Trailer, Poster, And 5 Images Released

The first teaser trailer, poster, and images for Freakier Friday are finally here after decades of fans constantly asking for a Freaky Friday sequel.

Article Summary Disney unveils Freakier Friday teaser trailer, poster, and images for the anticipated sequel after fan demand.

Lindsay Lohan returns, sharing the spotlight with Jamie Lee Curtis, promising a delightful cinematic reunion.

The sequel follows Tess and Anna's new life challenges, with identity-swapping chaos striking again.

Freakier Friday set for theatrical release on August 8, 2025, building excitement for the multigenerational twist.

Disney is out here in force trying to counter any of the bad press that might be coming out of the Snow White premiere and everything else surrounding that movie, no matter how unfounded most of that drama is. First, they released the trailer for the remake of Lilo & Stitch , and overall, people seem pretty into it. That seems to be the one that people agree can make the transition. Maybe that has something to do with the ages that people were introduced to these films. The first Lilo & Stitch was released in 2002 while the rest of the remakes were all mid-90s or earlier. Maybe that's also why people seem pretty into the idea of Freakier Friday as well. The first film was released in 2003, and this sequel will be released in August. It's one of those films that exists because people wouldn't shut up about it online, and now the official teaser, poster, and images have been released. If nothing else, seeing Lindsay Lohan on the big screen looks so happy and healthy is so lovely. We love that for her, and she deserves everything good in the world.

Freakier Friday: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Freakier Friday, a sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, will be released in theaters nationwide on August 8, 2025. In the film, Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice. Freakier Friday is directed by Nisha Ganatra and based on the book Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers. The film, which also stars Julia Bu@ers, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, and Mark Harmon, is produced by Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers.

Freakier Friday will be released on August 8, 2025, in theaters nationwide.

