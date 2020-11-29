Freeform Reveals 25 Days Of Christmas Line-Up: Home Alone & More

Freeform has revealed the line-ups and times for their 25 Days of Christmas holiday season movie festival. They do this every year, showing mostly the same films all month every year. But hey, who doesn't love Christmas movies? Staples like Home Alone and Home Alone 2, The Santa Clause 1,2, and 3, How The Grinch Stole Christmas (the Cumberbatch one…yes, it is better than most think) in many different versions, A Christmas Carol w/Jim Carrey, Frosty The Snowman, and many others. Plus, the first three Toy Story films, even though I think only the first film has any Christmas scenes. Nice try there, Freeform. You can see the entire schedule below.
Tuesday, December 1
11:00 a.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
1:00 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:30 p.m. – Home Alone
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
Wednesday, December 2
7:00 a.m. – It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas
11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:40 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
3:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Thursday, December 3
7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. – Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2
11:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
12:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
2:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
4:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
Friday, December 4
7:00 a.m. – Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
8:05 a.m. – The Preacher's Wife
10:45 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
12:50 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
4:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
7:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
Saturday, December 5
7:00 a.m. – The Preacher's Wife
9:40 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
11:45 a.m. – Prancer Returns
1:50 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
3:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:35 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin' to Town
7:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
8:45 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
9:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause
11:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
Sunday, December 6
7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
10:10 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
12:15 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:20 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:00 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin' to Town
5:05 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:45 p.m. – Home Alone
9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, December 7
10:30 a.m. – The Truth About Christmas
12:30 p.m. – The Holiday
3:30 p.m. – Love Actually
6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
Tuesday, December 8
7:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
10:30 a.m. – Love Actually
1:35 p.m. – The Preacher's Wife
4:10 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday
6:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:20 p.m. – Almost Christmas – Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity
Wednesday, December 9
10:30 a.m. – Santa's Apprentice
12:00 p.m. – Prancer Returns
2:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
4:00 p.m. – The Star (2017) – Freeform Premiere
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
Thursday, December 10
7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. – The Star (2017)
12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
5:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:00 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
Friday, December 11
7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8:00 a.m. – Snow
10:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze
12:00 p.m. – Snowglobe
2:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
4:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:45 p.m. – Home Alone
9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. – Daddy's Home 2 – Freeform Premiere
Saturday, December 12
7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
8:00 a.m. – Daddy's Home 2
10:05 a.m. – The Santa Clause
12:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
2:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:50 p.m. – Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)
6:50 p.m. – Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)
8:55 p.m. – Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)
11:25 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
11:55 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
Sunday, December 13
7:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers
9:30 a.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
10:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
12:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:05 p.m. – Home Alone
4:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
7:15 p.m. – he Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, December 14
7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
11:00 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday
1:00 p.m. – Almost Christmas
3:30 p.m. – Home Alone
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone: 2 Lost in New York
8:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday
Tuesday, December 15
10:30 a.m. – The Magic Snowflake
12:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
2:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
4:05 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
8:25 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
10:30 p.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
Wednesday, December 16
11:30 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
1:35 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
4:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity
Thursday, December 17
7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:00 p.m. – The Holiday
4:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
Friday, December 18
7:00 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
9:05 a.m. – The Holiday
12:15 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause
4:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) – Freeform Premiere
11:00 p.m. – The Star (2017)
1:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
Saturday, December 19
7:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
7:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
8:00 a.m. – The Star (2017)
10:05 a.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
11:45 a.m. – Home Alone
2:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:55 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:30 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
8:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:20 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Sunday, December 20
7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
9:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
12:10 p.m.— Jingle All the Way 2
2:20 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin' to Town
3:25 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
4:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
5:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:45 p.m. – Home Alone
10:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:55 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Monday, December 21
10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
12:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:00 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
Tuesday, December 22
7:00 a.m. – Santa's Apprentice
8:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
11:00 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday
1:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
3:05 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
5:10 p.m. – Home Alone
7:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
10:20 p.m. – lo – Freeform Premiere
12:30 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
Wednesday, December 23
7:30 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
9:30 a.m. – The Mistle-tones
11:30 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
3:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
6:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
10:50 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
11:55 p.m. – Prancer Returns
Thursday, December 24
7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns
12:30 p.m. – Home Alone
3:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:15 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
8:50 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
Wednesday, December 25
7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause
12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Matilda