Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Friday the 13th, Jason Voorhees, sdcc

Friday The 13th Fans: Are We Getting A Film Announcement At SDCC?

With a panel next Friday, are Horror Inc. and the new Jason Universe breaking big news about Friday the 13th returning to the big screen?

Article Summary Friday the 13th may return with an announcement at SDCC from Horror Inc. and the Jason Universe team.

Jason Voorhees has been absent from screens since 2009 due to legal battles, but those are now settled.

Atomic Monster's Judson Scott joins the SDCC panel, hinting at a possible new Friday the 13th film.

Speculation grows about Atomic Monster or Blumhouse rebooting the franchise for a new generation of fans.

Friday the 13th fans have been through the ringer for the last decade and change. Sure, we have had video games and some merchandise, but one of the all-time classic slashers, Jason Voorhees, has been missing from screens both large and small since the release of the remake in 2009. The legal battle behind the scenes had everything to do with that, but it is now over. A new entity, Horror Inc., is now poised to make a big splash with the Jason Universe and will be holding a panel next Friday at SDCC. They will be previewing a new short, Sweet Revenge, discussing the redesign of Jason's mask, and sharing a little about the upcoming Peacock/A24 prequel series, Crystal Lake. But one panelist caught my eye, and has me wondering if they will make an even bigger splash next week.

Friday The 13th: Back On the Big Screen Or No?

Atomic Monster EVP of Film Judson Scott will be on the panel, and one of the topics will be the future of Jason. Atomic Monster is partnered with Blumhouse, and the two of them are known for their IP and franchise work. Could what fans have whispered about for years be happening? Could Jason Voorhees be heading back to the big screen and produced by Atomic Monster and/or Blumhouse? Will they do what they did for Michael Myers and the Halloween franchise? Arguably, Jason Voorhees is more popular than Michael Myers is, so the possibilities are huge here.

This is all speculation, of course. It would make sense, though, and since fans of Friday the 13th and Jason have suffered for so long, the smartest thing Horror Inc. and the Jason Universe could do is partner with a studio known for small budgets and big profits to jumpstart the franchise again. Fingers crossed that we get some big news next Friday in room 5AB.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!