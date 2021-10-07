Funimation Unveils Slate Of Anime Feature Films At New York Comic Con

Funimation announced its upcoming theatrical release slate during its panel today at New York Comic Con. Funimation is releasing Eureka: Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution, the third and final installment in the film trilogy, for the revolutionary mecha franchise Eureka Seven in theaters in the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and New Zealand in 2022. Funimation also updated fans that the previously announced Sing a Bit of Harmony will be in theaters in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand in January 2022.

Eureka: Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution is set after the events of the previous film. Eureka has lived alone in atonement for ten years, hated by the world and blamed for the chaos that destroyed everything. In a fateful encounter, she receives an order to protect Iris, a new "Eureka," who has the ability to produce Scab Corals. It's a fateful meeting between the former Eureka, who has lost her powers, and Iris, who fears her powers. When Eureka is asked to put her life on the line as a new crisis arises, will Eureka have the strength to protect Iris and the world? What future awaits her at the end of her journey?

Eureka: Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution is Eureka's final journey that she and Iris walk together. Waiting for Eureka at the end of her journey is "a girl's end" and "a girl's beginning" where the future carved out by Hi-Evolution awaits. Eureka: Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution is directed by Tomoki Kyoda.

Sing a Bit of Harmony tells the story of the beautiful and mysterious Shion (Tao Tsuchiya) who transfers to Keibu High School where she quickly becomes popular for her open-hearted personality and exceptional athletic talent… but she turns out to be an AI (artificial intelligence) in the testing phase! Shion's goal is to bring chronic loner Satomi (Haruka Fukuhara) "happiness." But her strategy is something no human would expect: she serenades Satomi in the middle of the classroom. After finding out that Shion is an AI, Satomi and her childhood friend, engineering geek Toma (Asuka Kudo), steadily warm up to the new student. Along with the popular and attractive Gotchan (Kazuyuki Okitsu), the strong-willed Aya (Mikako Komatsu), and judo club member "Thunder" (Satoshi Hino), they become more and more moved by Shion's singing voice and earnestness even as her antics bewilder them. But what Shion does for Satomi's sake ends up involving them all in some serious pandemonium… Get ready for the heartwarming story of a not quite market-ready AI and her classmates!

Sing a Bit of Harmony is written and directed by Yasuhiro Yoshiura, who took home the "Excellence Award" at the Japan Media Arts Film Festival's animation division for his work on Patema Inverted: Beginning of the Day, and the "Best Anime Award" at the Tokyo International Anime Fair's OVA division for Time of Eve.