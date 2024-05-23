Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: furiosa, furiosa: a mad max saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Anya Taylor-Joy Becomes Furiosa In Featurette

Warner Bros. has released another behind-the-scenes featurette for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, showing how Anya Taylor-Joy became Furiosa.

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils behind-the-scenes look at Anya Taylor-Joy transforming into Furiosa.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premieres to strong reviews at Cannes, sparking box office buzz.

Predicted to open with $80-$85 million, the film's success is crucial for future installments.

George Miller directs, with a cast including Chris Hemsworth, set for a May 24, 2024 release.

Anya Taylor-Joy's performance in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be discussed once everyone gets to see the film. She is tasked with doing a lot with very few lines of dialogue, but Furiosa herself is also going through hell and trying to come out the other side. Much like Fury Road, this was not an easy movie to shoot for many different reasons, and everyone involved has not been shying away from that either. Warner Bros. has released another behind-the-scenes featurette talking about the steps Taylor-Joy took to become Furiosa and how much of herself she had to put into this role.

Furiosa opens this weekend following incredibly strong reviews with its debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Unlike The Fall Guy, which also premiered at a film festival with great reviews, there were less than two weeks between the Cannes premiere and the movie getting released in theaters. That means the hype from Cannes is still there, unlike with The Fall Guy, which couldn't sustain hype for months on end. It's a much smarter way of going about it and we can hope it works out. Right now, the early predictions are putting the film at $80-$85 million opening, which isn't great, but we can hope solid reviews will help propel this one forward. While Fury Road eventually got the respect it deserved, its $380M box office was seen as a failure, and Furiosa really needs to do better if we want to see another film like this.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!