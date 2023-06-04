Posted in: BC Network, Horror, Interview, Movies | Tagged: a nightmare on elm street, Robert Englund

Robert Englund on 35 Years of Marriage and Being More Than Scary

Jason Henderson chats with actor Robert Englund, who is the focus of the new documentary Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story.

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason Henderson chats with actor Robert Englund, who is the focus of the new documentary Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story—the documentary debuts on Screambox and Digital on June 6, 2023.

Say the producers:

A classically trained actor and director, Robert Englund has become one of the most revolutionary horror icons of our generation. Throughout his career, Englund starred in many well-known movies, but shot to super-stardom with his portrayal of supernatural serial killer Freddy Krueger in the NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET franchise. This unique and intimate portrait captures the man behind the glove and features interviews with Englund and his wife Nancy, Lin Shaye, Eli Roth, Tony Todd, Heather Langenkamp and more.

The documentary is co-directed by Gary Smart (Leviathan: The Story of Hellraiser) and Christopher Griffiths (Pennywise: The Story of It) and co-written by Gary Smart and Neil Morris (Dark Ditties Presents 'Mrs. Wiltshire'). The film features interviews with Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise), Nancy Englund, Eli Roth (Cabin Fever), Adam Green (Hatchet), Tony Todd (Candyman), Lance Henriksen (Aliens), Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Lin Shaye (Insidious), Bill Moseley (The Devil's Rejects), Doug Bradley (Hellraiser) and Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood).

In the chat, Englund discusses his early career and the value of a young performer receiving advice and praise from older actors. In Englund's case, a chance meeting with famous TV host Steve Allen put him on the path to life as an actor. In the documentary, performer after performer discusses how the Nightmare on Elm Street legend has played a valuable mentor's role. He also discusses his 35-year marriage to art director Nancy Booth, a longevity he ascribes to a shared sense of fun. (Nancy offered up the more colorful theory of "Stockholm Syndrome."

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the Trailer:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!