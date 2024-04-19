Posted in: Clip, Exclusive, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: bc exclusive, Epic Pictures, Kitty The Killer

Kitty The Killer Clip Prep You For The Action {BC Exclusive}

BC Exclusive: Check out a clip from action comedy Kitty The Killer coming to select theaters May 3rd and digital services on May 7th.

Kitty The Killer is a new action comedy from director Lee Thongkham. It stars Ploy Ploypailin Thangprapaporn (Mondo, Game Changer), Tao Somchai Khemklad, Kuan Denkhun Ngamnet (Love Destiny 2, The Wedding Contract), and Pu Vithaya Pansringarm (A Prayer Before Dawn, The Last Executioner). The film will open in select theaters on May 3rd and hits digital streaming services the following week on May 7th. Below, you can see an exclusive clip from the film, which will give you a good glimpse of the tone they are also going for.

Kitty The Killer Synopsis

In the world of The Agency, the only certainty is that either you're a killer or you will be killed. Kitty the Killer follows Dina, a highly trained teenage assassin, and her mentor, Charlie, as they unexpectedly join forces to stop a sinister plot and save millions of lives.

Here is the trailer for the film as well.

Here is director Thongkham on his vision for this one: "I wanted to create an underground world of young female assassins and secret agencies set in Thailand, with a twist involving cats." He goes on to state, "Our cast and crew worked tirelessly to bring the vision of Kitty the Killer to life. The stunt coordinators and visual effects team created some of the most jaw-dropping action sequences I have ever seen, while the writers and actors crafted unforgettable comedic moments, mixed with improvisation from our leads that had us all laughing on set."

This film has played at a bunch of festivals all over the place and has gotten rave reviews in the process. I will freely admit that this type of film is not usually my cup of tea, but I think I will give it a shot.

You can do so as well when Epic Pictures releases Kitty the Killer, which hits select theaters on May 3rd and digital services on May 7th.

