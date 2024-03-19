Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: furiosa, furiosa: a mad max saga

New Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Trailer Teases Loss And Revenge

Warner Bros. Discovery has released the second trailer for one of the most anticipated films of the summer, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

There are a lot of movies coming out this summer to look forward to, but one that should be on the top of everyone's list is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Max Max: Fury Road was damn near a religious experience when it came out, and this film has been hanging out in development hell for years. It's finally coming out, though, and it looks just as good as Fury Road. We got the first trailer back in November, and little details here and there have been coming out in interviews, but today, Warner Bros. Discovery dropped the official second trailer for all of us to see. It gives us a better idea of the plot and the film's scope we will be watching. While Fury Road took place over the course of a day or two, Furiosa is truly a saga laying out the life of the character before she took the Wives into the desert. It looks incredible, and this movie could not get in front of my eyes quickly enough.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

