Gemma Arterton Took Quantum of Solace Role to Pay Off Her Student Loan

The Daniel Craig era of James Bond has been nothing but a bunch of ups and downs. While Casino Royale was awesome and is still awesome, it's follow up Quantum of Solace, was one of the unfortunate victims of the 2008 writer's strike. No one has denied the fact that the strike very much impacted the movie's production, and it is often cited as the primary reason why it's a mess. They managed to bring it back for Skyfall only to stumble with Spectre. Now we're playing the waiting game to see if No Time To Die manages to wrap everything up in the Craig era. The misfire that was Quantum of Solace is interesting on multiple levels so it's endearing that, according to The Sun, the reason why star Gemma Arterton took the role of Strawberry Fields, and it's the same reason why all of us take jobs we're not entirely sure about; girl needed to pay off her student loan.

"At the beginning of my career, I was poor as a church mouse and I was happy just to be able to work and earn a living. I still get criticism for accepting Quantum Of Solace, but I was 21, I had a student loan, and you, know, it was a Bond film. But as I got older I realised there was so much wrong with Bond women. Strawberry should have just said no, really, and worn flat shoes."

The flat shoe thing is something that comes up in blockbusters to this day, and it's funny to hear Arterton talk about it for a movie that is twelve years ago. It is a shame that people criticize her for that role like she was in any way responsible for the mess that was the production of Quantum of Solace. She's also not wrong about the Bond series not always treating its female characters well though the series does seem to be moving in the right-ish direction. Arterton's latest role was that of Sister Clodagh in the miniseries adaption of Black Narcissus.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch. It will be released on April 2nd, 2021.