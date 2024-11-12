Posted in: Blu-Ray, Contest/Giveaway, Movies | Tagged: Dance First, Magnolia Home Entertainment

Giveaway: Win a Blu-Ray Copy Of The Film Dance First

Would you like to win a Blu-ray copy of the biopic Dance First? We have mroe detaisl here of how you can enter to win a copy

Article Summary Win a Blu-ray of the biopic Dance First by Magnolia Home Entertainment!

Enter by following our BlueSky and reposting our contest post with #BCDanceFirst.

Submit by November 17, 11am PT for a chance to win this exciting giveaway.

Open to U.S. participants. Winners randomly selected after contest closes.

Would you like to win a Blu-ray copy of the biopic Dance First? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Magnolia Home Entertainment has given us a couple of copies of the film, which was released today, November 12, on DVD, Blu-Ray, and On Demand. So this is your chance to win a copy for free. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCDanceFirst. You have until Sunday, November 17, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a Blu-ray copy of the film Dance First. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… it's 2024; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!