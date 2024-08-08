Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: a simple favor, a simple favor 2, film, lionsgate, paul feig

A Simple Favor Filmmaker Reveals Why He Wanted to Pursue a Sequel

The filmmaker behind A Simple Favor 2 reveals why he's finally chosen to helm his first sequel movie after avoiding them for years.

When the 2018 American crime comedy thriller film A Simple Favor hit theaters (based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Darcey Bell), it quickly became a quirky multi-genre cult favorite, earning nearly $100 million during its box-office run. However, when it was later revealed that a sequel would follow, fans were generally taken aback due to its crystal-clear conclusion. So, with another entry on the way (from a filmmaker who doesn't make sequels), what was it about the prospect of A Simple Favor 2 that enticed the director? Here's what he had to say on the subject.

A Simple Favor Director Paul Feig Says the Sequel is "Really Fun"

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com and Paul Feig, the filmmaker revealed what initially inspired the upcoming A Simple Favor sequel, explaining, "I've avoided [sequel movies] like the plague, but this one, I just love those characters and I remember just thinking, 'I think there's something more to do with them,' And I had an idea for a different movie that took place in Italy and I was like, 'wait, what if I marry these two?' And that's what we did." He then went on to divulge that an early cut of the film has already been screened, noting, "And [the sequel is] really fun. We just had our first test screening of an early cut that I did this week, and it tested through the roof."

The official synopsis of A Simple Favor: Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. Her best friend, Emily, seems to have it all — a successful career, a loving family, and a glamorous lifestyle. When Emily mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into her friend's past — and finding a few surprises along the way.

A Simple Favor 2 will include the return of stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively alongside Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, and Bashir Salahuddin. The film's release date has yet to be revealed.

