Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: toy story 5

Toy Story 5 Explores That "Nobody's Really Playing With Toys Anymore"

Toy Story 5 is tackling the idea of iPad kids, and "the realisation of an existential problem: that nobody's really playing with toys anymore."

Article Summary Toy Story 5 delves into how technology, especially tablets, is changing the way kids play with toys.

Director Andrew Stanton says the film isn't pitting tech against toys, but explores an existential shift.

The story tackles the decline of traditional toy play and addresses concerns about franchise fatigue.

Pixar confronts modern childhood trends while balancing nostalgia and relevance in the beloved series.

It's time to tackle the idea of an iPad kid in the Toy Story universe. For all that things change, the more they stay the same, and kids have been playing with toys for as long as kids have existed. However, kids and their relationship with said toys, as everything evolves, has always been there too. The first Toy Story was about that push and pull with Buzz representing the toys of the future and Woody representing the toys of the past. Things have evolved even more, and even though Pixar runs the risk of Toy Story 5 feeling very dated, they are confronting the idea of the iPad kids. In a new interview with Empire, director Andrew Stanton doesn't believe it is a battle between technology and toys, but rather examines the fact that toys aren't a big part of kids' lives anymore.

"Honestly, it's not even really about a battle so much as the realisation of an existential problem: that nobody's really playing with toys anymore," Stanton explained. "Technology has changed everybody's lives, but we're asking what that means for us — and to our kids. We can't just get away with making tech the villain."

Capitalism, as always, is here to ruin everything. Stanton has been working at Pixar for a while, so if anyone can thread the needle of trying to confront this idea without being smug or making fun of the kids or parents who lean toward technology and away from toys, it's him. There is another aspect that Toy Story 5 has to contend with, and that's making sure audiences don't think this [and the fourth film] were cynical cash grabs. Stanton attempted to change this narrative by saying that Toy Story 3 "was the end… of the Andy years. Nobody's being robbed of their trilogy. They can have that and never watch another if they don't want to. But I've always loved how this world allows us to embrace time and change. There's no promise that it stays in amber." Toy Story 4 joining the billion dollar box office club, plus Pixar's overall pivot toward established IP over new stories, the existence of Toy Story 5 was inevitable.

Toy Story 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's Toy meets Tech in Toy Story 5 as fans are introduced to the new character Lilypad, a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee (Past Lives, The Morning Show, TRON: Ares) that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs exponentially harder when they go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime.

Tom Hanks returns as the ever-loyal cowboy Woody, Tim Allen reports for duty as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack saddles up again as the rootin'-tootin' cowgirl Jessie, and Tony Hale is back as the voice of the handcrafted toy Forky. It was recently announced that Conan O'Brien will also join the voice cast as the toilet training tech toy Smarty Pants.

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto) and produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning Red, WALL•E, Finding Dory). The animated adventure releases in theaters nationwide on June 19, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!