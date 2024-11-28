Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: gladiator ii

Gladiator II: Behind-The-Scenes Of Rome Not Being Built In A Day

Paramount Pictures has released a new Gladiator II behind-the-scenes featurette, focusing on how the production rebuilt Rome.

Gladiator II isn't a perfect movie, but it's doing decently at the box office. However, there isn't any denying the sets of that film. Rome wasn't built in a day, and the production of this film was certainly not hours or even days in the making. When you're Ridley Scott, you can ask for a large enough budget to essentially rebuild large pieces of ancient Rome for your movie, and that's exactly what they did for this film. Paramount must know that they need to give the people behind the camera for this film all the flowers in the world because they released a new featurette even though the movie is already out. Usually, studios will release TV spots with critics' quotes or bragging about the box office after a film comes out, so it's nice to see that Paramount knows that a large reason for the success of this film lies on the shoulders of the people of built the world Scott and his cast shot in.

Gladiator II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, and Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington. It will be released on November 22, 2024.

