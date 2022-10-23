Black Adam Scores $67 Million To Win Weekend Box Office

Black Adam did indeed win the weekend box office, opening to $67 million. That represents the biggest opening of Dwayne Johnson's career, with him as a leading man and a solid start that came right smack dab in the middle of expectations. The film also added $140 million worldwide. While the reviews have been tepid, audience reaction to the film is unsurprisingly high, with a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an "A" CinemaScore. It should be clear to make a bunch more money over the next two weeks before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes out and rules the box office for most of the rest of the year.

Black Adam Soars While Halloween Dies

Black Adam wasn't the only film to open this weekend. George Clooney and Julia Roberts rom-com Ticket To Paradise will debut at number two with $16.3 million. A solid start, and since it has already made over $75 million overseas, it is already seeing great returns for Universal. Third and fourth place went to two holdover horror films, but their positioning may surprise some. Smile grossed $8.3 million, a little better than last week's champ, Halloween Ends. The latest Michael Myers outing dropped an astounding -80%, as general dislike for the film killed repeat business, and the fact that it is on Peacock crushed its earnings. Smile is now at an amazing $84 million. The top five was rounded out by Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, still holding on with another $4.2 million. In a limited release for the third straight week, Terrifier 2 continued to impress, adding another $1.8 million and going over the $5 million mark.

The weekend box office top five for October 21st:

Black Adam- $67 million Ticket To Paradise- $16.3 million Smile- $8.3 million Halloween Ends- $8 million Lyle, Lyle Crocodile- $4.2 million

The next two weeks have no major openings coming to theaters, so Black Adam really can pad its numbers. Repeat business is key, and with the audience scores being as high as they are and the lack of new releases, that should spell success for WB.